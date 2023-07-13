GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.72 and last traded at $38.63. Approximately 672,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,285% from the average daily volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.
GENMAB A/S/S Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.
About GENMAB A/S/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
