Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.20. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 9,400 shares.
Global Acquisitions Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
Global Acquisitions Company Profile
Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
