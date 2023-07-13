Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.15. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

