Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Down 1.5%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €26.85 ($29.51) and last traded at €27.00 ($29.67). Approximately 22,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.40 ($30.11).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GLJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Grenke in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Grenke in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Grenke in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Grenke Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10.
Grenke Company Profile
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grenke
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.