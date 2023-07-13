Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,883. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $270.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.18 and its 200-day moving average is $221.04.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

