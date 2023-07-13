HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $325.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $295.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.91 and a 200 day moving average of $266.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

