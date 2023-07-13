Head-To-Head Contrast: First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) versus BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and BOK Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million 1.54 $5.63 million $1.81 6.01 BOK Financial $1.99 billion 2.91 $520.27 million $9.22 9.47

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Resource Bancorp and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $101.57, indicating a potential upside of 16.35%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of BOK Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 23.70% N/A N/A BOK Financial 26.29% 13.18% 1.36%

Volatility & Risk

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BOK Financial beats First Resource Bancorp on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, and stop payments, as well as telephone, text, online, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

