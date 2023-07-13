Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.56 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $19.35 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042868 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029848 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013561 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003182 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.
Hedera Profile
Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,809 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.
Hedera Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.
