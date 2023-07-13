Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Financial Comparison

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -770.24% -67.29% -45.44% Black Hills 9.62% 8.33% 2.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Heliogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Black Hills shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Heliogen has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heliogen and Black Hills, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Black Hills 2 4 0 0 1.67

Heliogen currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 619.68%. Black Hills has a consensus target price of $67.29, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Heliogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Black Hills.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heliogen and Black Hills’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $5.34 million 10.24 -$142.00 million ($0.48) -0.58 Black Hills $2.55 billion 1.56 $258.39 million $3.90 15.28

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Heliogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Hills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Hills beats Heliogen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel. The company's solutions include HelioHeat, a carbon-free, ultra-high temperature heat to power heavy industrial processes, including the making of cement, steel, and petrochemicals; HelioPower that provides power made from sunlight using supercritical CO2 turbines to power industrial facilities, data centers, and mining operations; and HelioFuel that offers clean fuels, such as green hydrogen that is used to power industry and as fuel in transportation, heavy equipment, and household heating. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,107,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,713 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 42,222 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; seven natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 515 miles of gathering lines. The company also constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, it produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

