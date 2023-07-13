Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00014225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $157.90 million and approximately $1,294.69 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,391.52 or 1.00026156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.32277674 USD and is down -10.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

