Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HMC has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

HMC opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

