HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $119.01

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.01 and traded as low as $111.48. HOYA shares last traded at $113.76, with a volume of 15,627 shares.

HOYA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.28.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 23.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HOYA Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

