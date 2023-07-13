Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading Down 30.4%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 30.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Hydromer Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Hydromer Company Profile

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

