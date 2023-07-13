Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.69

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and traded as high as $39.80. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 230 shares traded.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

