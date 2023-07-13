Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Buys $19,980.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.08. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

