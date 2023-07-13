Insider Selling: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ANF traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. 1,335,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,238. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,202 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 933,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANF. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

