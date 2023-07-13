Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Sells 16,757 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 16,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $84,120.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,648.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, July 10th, Douglas Doerfler sold 445 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,229.45.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $75,289.04.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Douglas Doerfler sold 16,149 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $81,067.98.

NASDAQ MXCT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 340,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,280. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $515.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.77.

MaxCyte last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 73.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 307,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 73,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

