Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $204,821.65 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $204,821.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,394,410.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,184 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $396,208.88.

On Friday, June 9th, Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08.

On Monday, May 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $98.67.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

