Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

INTA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $41.62 on Monday. Intapp has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,026,495.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,805.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,026,495.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,330,314 shares of company stock worth $118,490,858 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

