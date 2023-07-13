International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IP opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 975.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.