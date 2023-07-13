Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PXJ opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 2,322.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,370 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 324,598 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

