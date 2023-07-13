Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
RSPS stock opened at $167.09 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $153.20 and a 12 month high of $178.08.
