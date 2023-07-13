Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $296.44 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $304.15.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.