Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $296.44 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $304.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.