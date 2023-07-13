Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Shares Set to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $164.09 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $177.58.

