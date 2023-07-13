Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Monday, July 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $113.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

