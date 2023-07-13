Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Insider Activity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,780 shares of company stock worth $1,074,097. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

