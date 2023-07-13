Jefferies Financial Group Raises Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $120.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $104.83 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,222,000 after buying an additional 312,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,915,000 after buying an additional 76,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.