Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,741,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,783,000 after buying an additional 1,612,682 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

