JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.86.
CAVA Group Trading Up 14.4 %
CAVA stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $52.25.
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
