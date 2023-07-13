JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.86.

CAVA stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram bought 2,295 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos bought 4,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram acquired 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 9,295 shares of company stock valued at $204,490 over the last three months.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

