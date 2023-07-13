Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Shares Up 4.2%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

