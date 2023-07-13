KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, KOK has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $4.80 million and $116,204.43 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,391.52 or 1.00026156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00907795 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $118,456.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

