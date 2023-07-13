Komodo (KMD) Price Up 2% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.21 million and $633,368.78 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00096133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00046830 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00026421 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

