Kujira (KUJI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $232,896.63

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $78.99 million and $232,896.63 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002392 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.69618352 USD and is down -7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $585,853.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

