Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.24. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 36,000 shares.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$9.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.