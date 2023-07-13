Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.53

Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.29. Leju shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 38,866 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leju in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

