LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.42. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 32,183 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

