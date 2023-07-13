Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $16.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $509.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $196,419.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,298.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Novelette Murray sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,173 shares in the company, valued at $690,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $196,419.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,298.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,272 shares of company stock worth $832,215. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 53.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 270,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 94,770 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 49.0% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

