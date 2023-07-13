Maryjo O’brien Sells 3,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,973. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $154.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $184.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NV5 Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NV5 Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.