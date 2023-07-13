Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.16

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and traded as high as $15.02. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 28,967 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $277.54 million, a PE ratio of 283.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Maui Land & Pineapple ( NYSE:MLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,220,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,595,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

