Mdex Price Hits $0.0669 on Top Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Mdex has a total market cap of $63.58 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

