MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 193,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.