MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Cap of $81.23 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $81.23 million and $2.56 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.19 or 0.00059876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,373.95 or 1.00003344 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.16051001 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $2,655,264.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

