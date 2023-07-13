MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. MillerKnoll updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.24 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.70-2.00 EPS.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MLKN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,251. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 89.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MillerKnoll news, insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.