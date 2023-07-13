Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Monadelphous Group in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Monadelphous Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MOPHY opened at C$7.44 on Monday. Monadelphous Group has a 1-year low of C$7.44 and a 1-year high of C$7.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.80.
Monadelphous Group Company Profile
Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.
