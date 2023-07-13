Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Monadelphous Group in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

Monadelphous Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MOPHY opened at C$7.44 on Monday. Monadelphous Group has a 1-year low of C$7.44 and a 1-year high of C$7.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.80.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.