Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $236.30

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 236.30 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.96). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.15), with a volume of 1,002 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Mulberry Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

Mulberry Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.51. The company has a market cap of £147.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Mulberry Group Cuts Dividend

Mulberry Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Mulberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 526.32%.

(Get Free Report)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.