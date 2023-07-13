NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

NGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 3.8% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NeoGames by 29.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 25.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 256,745 shares during the period.

NeoGames Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NGMS opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $920.41 million, a P/E ratio of -40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. Analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.