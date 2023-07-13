New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $983,100.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $1,041,300.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total value of $23,855,400.00.

New Relic Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $70.04 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 35.50% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. DA Davidson decreased their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

