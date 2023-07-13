Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $42.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.