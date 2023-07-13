Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 1,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $40.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Increases Dividend

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

(Get Free Report)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.