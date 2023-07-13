OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
OCX opened at $0.22 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
